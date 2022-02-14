Last updated on .From the section Irish

The Oval had been set to receive a redevelopment budget of £10m from the Executive

A £36m funding package to upgrade and redevelop regional football stadia in Northern Ireland has been shelved.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said she will no longer be able to progress the plan following the collapse of Northern Ireland's power-sharing Executive.

In 2015, the Executive had allocated £36m for the sub-regional programme for local football.

But Hargey said the proposal required Executive sign off.

The Sinn Fein minister said she had been committed to delivering the funding before the end of the mandate but said "it is not my fault people walked out of the Executive".

"I had aimed this was to be done before the end of the mandate, but because some walked away, this can not now be done," said Hargey in response to criticism from DUP MLA Peter Weir.

In line with the Irish Football Association's 2011 Facility Strategy, the Stormont Executive had committed £36m to the development of football stadia after the completion of Windsor Park.

In its 2015 consultation, the then Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure (Now Department for Communities) had divided the pot of money into five areas.

The Oval, the home of Glentoran, was set to receive an investment of £10m so it would be suitable for "hosting high-level competition matches with a moderate capacity level of 6,000 to 8,000 persons".

A second strand of £17m was to be made available to other Premiership clubs who were capable of hosting fixtures with a 5,000 capacity.

They could apply for funding of up to £3m to provide "stadia which can sit at the hub of key communities and can offer quality football facilities and community facilities which bring revenues into the club tenants, thus making football in these areas more sustainable".

IFA Championship clubs were also set to receive a total of £3m, with a potential sum of £500,000 available to clubs who applied, while a further £3m would be put towards "a single high quality facility" for intermediate and junior football.

The final strand was meant to be a sum of £3m put towards a national training centre to "support current talent and nurture future generations".