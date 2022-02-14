Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Stevie May (second from right) secured St Johnstone's first league win of the season away to Aberdeen in September

Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v St Johnstone Venue: Pittodrie Date: Tuesday, 15 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Staying up would be "an unbelievable achievement" on a par with last season's cup double, says St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

The Perth side are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, two points below Dundee, and visit Aberdeen on Tuesday.

The first of the Perth side's four league wins this season came at Pittodrie in September.

"We know as a club why we are where we are," said Davidson.

"Loads of injuries. We've had eight operations compared to none last season. We've been on the wrong end of really, really bad refereeing decisions.

"If we manage to stay in the league, it will be an unbelievable achievement - just as much an achievement as the double last year."

Davidson expressed sympathy for his former Scotland Under-21 team-mate Stephen Glass, who left the Aberdeen manager's position on Sunday.

"It's always sad to see when a fellow manager go," Davidson said. "I know he's a very good coach. Unfortunately, that's the business we're in."

Meanwhile, Davidson says midfielder Cammy MacPherson will be missing "long-term" with a dislocated shoulder while striker Chris Kane requires a knee operation and will be out for the rest of the season.