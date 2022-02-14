Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Barry Robson assisted Paul Sheerin when the latter was caretaker boss in 2020

Interim boss Barry Robson aspires to be a manager but refuses to be drawn on whether he wants to be considered for the Aberdeen job full-time right now.

The 43-year-old former Scotland midfielder has been moved up from his role with the under-18s after Sunday's departure of Stephen Glass.

Robson admits he asks himself "every single day" why he would want to be a manager given its precarious nature.

"Because I love the game, love trying to make players better," he says.

"That is enough to keep you going. That is enough to make you want it. Being involved in a sport you love, being around hungry young men who want to do well and having a good staff."

Robson was announced as leading the interim coaching team hours after Aberdeen revealed Glass had exited after just 11 months in charge following Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat by Motherwell.

He will be assisted by fellow former Dons midfielder Neil Simpson, coach Scott Anderson and current captain Scott Brown as they look to end a run of three straight defeats and four without a win.

Robson will speak to chairman Dave Cormack after Tuesday's Premiership game against St Johnstone but admits he has not yet talked to Glass since the decision was made.

"I don't like it when I see managers lose their jobs," he says. "It's happened a lot of times in my career.

"It was a surprise to be fair. I never knew it was going to happen, but obviously results were not great at the time."