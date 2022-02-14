Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient will be the fifth English Football League club that Mark Devlin has been chief executive

Leyton Orient have appointed experienced football executive Mark Devlin as their new chief executive.

Devlin, who succeeds Danny Macklin, most recently spent two years as chief executive of Huddersfield Town.

In a career in football that began 20 years ago he has held similar roles at Swindon Town, Queens Park Rangers, Brentford and Irish side Dundalk.

"Mark's experience across the board at several progressive clubs was what stood out," said chairman Nigel Travis.

"He is a leader and we believe he will help Leyton Orient build on the foundation left by Danny Macklin, who departs the club on great terms."

Devlin arrives with Orient 16th in League Two, seven points off the relegation places and 15 points outside the play-off places.

"It's a club with a rich history, the second oldest London club, and a loyal fanbase that had been through it all," Devlin told the club website.

"There are exciting plans off the field too, this really attracted me to the club; it's why I wanted to be a big part of it.

"I look forward to working with the team, on and off the field, building on the hard work of Danny Macklin and the staff and driving the club forward to the next level."