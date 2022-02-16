Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Mark McGhee has been appointed Dundee manager on a deal until the end of the season.

The club, who are second bottom of the Scottish Premiership, sacked James McPake on Wednesday, despite winning his past two games.

McGhee, 64, will be assisted by Simon Rusk and Dave Mackay, the latter having worked with McPake.

The new manager will not be in the dugout until he serves a six-game touchline ban incurred at Motherwell.

Former Aberdeen, Celtic, Newcastle United and Scotland striker McGhee left his role as assistant at National League club Stockport County in October after Rusk's sacking, with the side 10th in England's fifth tier at the time.

McGhee's last spell as manager was with Eastbourne Borough, where he took over as caretaker in February 2019 but was not kept on after their narrow escape from relegation in National League South.

He had previously had a two-month spell in charge of Barnet, but he was moved to a "head of technical" role as Graham Westley took over as head coach, then dismissed from that new role shortly after.

McGhee moved to Motherwell in 2007 after spells in charge of Reading, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Millwall and Brighton & Hove Albion.

He helped the Steelmen finish third in Scotland's top flight and qualify for European competition for the first time in 13 years before moving on to Aberdeen and Bristol Rovers, returning to Fir Park in 2015 midway through a four-year spell as Scotland assistant under Gordon Strachan.

He left Motherwell on 28 February 2017, with his side sitting three points above the automatic relegation spot and takes over a squad lying in the relegation play-off spot, just one point above St Johnstone and six adrift of Ross County.