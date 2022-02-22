Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough19:45West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham31197579285164
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn32159845331254
4QPR32158947371053
5Huddersfield33141184235753
6Sheff Utd31148943331050
7Middlesbrough31147103931849
8Luton3113994336748
9Nottm Forest311381043331047
10Coventry31138104036447
11West Brom321210103428646
12Preston331112103738-145
13Stoke31128114034644
14Millwall311110103333043
15Blackpool32119123538-342
16Bristol City33117154459-1540
17Swansea31108133243-1138
18Birmingham33910143951-1237
19Cardiff32106163951-1236
20Hull3397172737-1034
21Reading3295183962-2326
22Derby321012103335-221
23Peterborough3156202361-3821
24Barnsley3138201946-2717
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport