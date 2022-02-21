Last updated on .From the section Championship

In their last home game, on 13 February, Swansea City beat Bristol City 3-1

Swansea City's Championship game against Bournemouth on Tuesday has been postponed with the Welsh club citing "safety reasons" after storm-damage at their home ground.

The club say neither a full assessment of damage at the Swansea.com Stadium nor the necessary repair work can be completed in time for kick-off.

The decision was made "following an inspection by the licensing authority and club management".

More bad weather is forecast in Wales.

It is understood Swansea are confident the damage will be repaired before their next home game, against Coventry City on Saturday, 5 March.

In their statement, Swansea said: "A rearranged date for this fixture will be announced in due course."

Bournemouth's last scheduled match against Nottingham Forest on Friday was also postponed after Storm Eunice caused damage to Vitality Stadium.

Fleetwood's League One game against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday is also off because of storm damage.