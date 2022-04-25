Close menu
League One
FleetwoodFleetwood Town19:45Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Venue: Highbury Stadium

Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday

Match report to follow.

Tuesday 26th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan442611777413689
2Rotherham442681067323586
3MK Dons452511973442986
4Sunderland4423111077522580
5Plymouth4523111168432580
6Wycombe452214973502380
7Sheff Wed442213971472479
8Oxford Utd452291481582375
9Portsmouth4419131264451970
10Bolton4520101570551570
11Ipswich4517161263461767
12Charlton45178205555059
13Accrington451610195777-2058
14Cambridge451512185472-1857
15Cheltenham451316166478-1455
16Burton451411205065-1553
17Shrewsbury451214194748-150
18Lincoln City451310225362-949
19Morecambe451012235787-3042
20Fleetwood44816205875-1740
21Gillingham45816213567-3240
22Wimbledon45619204671-2537
23Doncaster45107283681-4537
24Crewe4578303681-4529
