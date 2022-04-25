Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday

FleetwoodFleetwood Town19:45Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|44
|26
|11
|7
|77
|41
|36
|89
|2
|Rotherham
|44
|26
|8
|10
|67
|32
|35
|86
|3
|MK Dons
|45
|25
|11
|9
|73
|44
|29
|86
|4
|Sunderland
|44
|23
|11
|10
|77
|52
|25
|80
|5
|Plymouth
|45
|23
|11
|11
|68
|43
|25
|80
|6
|Wycombe
|45
|22
|14
|9
|73
|50
|23
|80
|7
|Sheff Wed
|44
|22
|13
|9
|71
|47
|24
|79
|8
|Oxford Utd
|45
|22
|9
|14
|81
|58
|23
|75
|9
|Portsmouth
|44
|19
|13
|12
|64
|45
|19
|70
|10
|Bolton
|45
|20
|10
|15
|70
|55
|15
|70
|11
|Ipswich
|45
|17
|16
|12
|63
|46
|17
|67
|12
|Charlton
|45
|17
|8
|20
|55
|55
|0
|59
|13
|Accrington
|45
|16
|10
|19
|57
|77
|-20
|58
|14
|Cambridge
|45
|15
|12
|18
|54
|72
|-18
|57
|15
|Cheltenham
|45
|13
|16
|16
|64
|78
|-14
|55
|16
|Burton
|45
|14
|11
|20
|50
|65
|-15
|53
|17
|Shrewsbury
|45
|12
|14
|19
|47
|48
|-1
|50
|18
|Lincoln City
|45
|13
|10
|22
|53
|62
|-9
|49
|19
|Morecambe
|45
|10
|12
|23
|57
|87
|-30
|42
|20
|Fleetwood
|44
|8
|16
|20
|58
|75
|-17
|40
|21
|Gillingham
|45
|8
|16
|21
|35
|67
|-32
|40
|22
|Wimbledon
|45
|6
|19
|20
|46
|71
|-25
|37
|23
|Doncaster
|45
|10
|7
|28
|36
|81
|-45
|37
|24
|Crewe
|45
|7
|8
|30
|36
|81
|-45
|29
