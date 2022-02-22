National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:45WealdstoneWealdstone
Venue: ARMCO Arena

Solihull Moors v Wealdstone

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport29194659273261
2Chesterfield281510352272555
3Boreham Wood25157336171952
4Halifax26155641212050
5Bromley27155743311250
6Solihull Moors27147644251949
7Wrexham27147644271749
8Notts County26146649292048
9Grimsby281441042291346
10Dag & Red271331149371242
11Torquay28125114443141
12Southend27115113037-738
13Yeovil27107102627-137
14Eastleigh2896132841-1333
15Woking28102164244-232
16Wealdstone2787122839-1131
17Barnet2887133455-2131
18Aldershot2886143244-1230
19Altrincham2986154054-1430
20Maidenhead United2686123047-1730
21Weymouth2856172851-2321
22King's Lynn2643192451-2715
23Dover2814232163-42-5
