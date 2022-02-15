Arnold Clark Cup: Leah Williamson to captain England
Defender Leah Williamson will captain England in the Arnold Clark Cup starting this week.
The 24-year-old deputises for Steph Houghton, who will miss the tournament - also featuring Germany, Spain and Canada - with an Achilles injury.
England begin their campaign against Canada at the Riverside Stadium on Thursday at 19:30 GMT.
Williamson, 24, captained England in Sarina Wiegman's first game as manager against North Macedonia in September.
Arsenal's Williamson returns to the squad after missing November's World Cup qualifying matches against Austria and Latvia with a hamstring problem, when Millie Bright led the side.
Goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck and defender Lucy Bronze also return from injury and will play under Wiegman for the first time.
The Football Association said Bronze was also considered for the captaincy.
Houghton, who returned from a four-month absence in January, has yet to feature for Wiegman.
|Arnold Clark Cup fixtures (all times GMT)
|Germany v Spain - 17 February (14:30) Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
|England v Canada - 17 February (19:30) Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
|England v Spain - 20 February (15:15) Carrow Road, Norwich
|Canada v Germany - 20 February (20:15) Carrow Road, Norwich
|Spain v Canada - 23 February (14:30) Molineux, Wolverhampton
|England v Germany - 23 February (14:30) Molineux, Wolverhampton
