Gareth Bale hit the crossbar on his return for Real Madrid against Villarreal

Wales international Gareth Bale is "signing off" at Real Madrid, says manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Bale, 32, made his first appearance for the Spanish club in six months in Saturday's draw with Villarreal.

The forward is out of contract in the summer, and Ancelotti has encouraged him to finish his time at the club by winning another trophy.

"Bale has helped this club to win... and signing off on a high here would be good for his career," said Ancelotti.

"I have a good relationship with him and the rest of the players.

"Personal relationships are strong when everyone shows respect and he has always done that and has never let me down in that regard."

Bale joined Los Blancos in September 2013 for a then-world record transfer fee of over £80 million.

In his eight and half years in the Spanish capital, Bale has helped the club win two La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and a Copa del Rey.

Despite scoring more than 100 goals for the club, the Wales forward's time at Real has not always been a positive one, with injuries and inconsistent form leading to fewer first-team opportunities.

In July 2019, Bale looked on the verge of moving to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning but the proposed transfer broke down, with the Welshman at the time claiming Real "blocked" his move.

His relationship at the club was further impacted after he celebrated Wales' qualification for Euro 2020 with a Welsh flag with the statement 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' on.

Last season he spent time away from the Bernabeu, returning to former club Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan.

Now it appears his days are numbered at Real Madrid, but Ancelotti says the Wales forward also wants to finish his time in a positive manner.

"In the past, he hasn't had great motivation, but he wants to end things here in a good way," Ancelotti added.