Michael Flynn had a 17-year playing career that included spells at Newport, Bradford, Wigan and Huddersfield

Walsall have appointed former Newport County boss Michael Flynn as their new head coach on a contract until 2024.

The 41-year-old replaces ex-Portsmouth midfielder Matt Taylor, who was sacked by the League Two club on 9 February.

Flynn, who spent four and a half years at Newport before leaving in October, takes charge of a Saddlers side that are 18th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

"I can't wait to get going - it's a fantastic club," Flynn said. external-link

"It is a club that wants to go in the right direction and that was key for me.

"I am bringing in togetherness. Every single team that I have been a part of, there has been a real togetherness."

Under Flynn, Newport reached two League Two play-off finals and avoided relegation in his first season in caretaker charge in March 2017, having taken over when they were 11 points adrift of safety.

Walsall have also announced the departure of Neil McDonald, who won his only game in temporary charge against Tranmere on Saturday, following the dismissal of Taylor after a run of seven successive defeats.

Flynn's first game in charge will be at League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.