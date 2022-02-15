Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

James Vaughan made the last of his 408 career appearances in Tranmere's League Two play-off semi-final defeat by Morecambe in May

Tranmere Rovers have appointed former striker James Vaughan as their new sporting director.

Vaughan, 33, made 46 appearances for the League Two club before he retired at the end of last season.

He is currently doing a master's course in sporting directorship and his main focus at Prenton Park will be on recruitment.

Vaughan said: "I am excited about being able to be part of the project going forwards."

Tranmere were the last of the 13 clubs that Vaughan played for during his career. He remains the youngest player to score in the Premier League, having netted for Everton against Crystal Palace aged 16 years 271 days in April 2005.

Vaughan has been involved in building the current Rovers squad, so this is regarded as a natural next step by the club.

"We are delighted that James has accepted the role as sporting director," chairman Mark Palios told the club website. external-link

"He has a clear understanding of what makes a Tranmere player and how we want to play.

"His appointment is another step in the restructuring of the club's footballing processes which has been ongoing since the decision to exit the academy system four years ago."

Tranmere, managed by Micky Mellon, are second in League Two, 11 points behind leaders Forest Green Rovers.