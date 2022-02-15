Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Greenock Morton are sixth in the Scottish Championship

BBC Scotland will broadcast live television coverage of two upcoming Greenock Morton games and Partick Thistle's visit to Queen of the South.

Morton's trip to Dunfermline on 18 March (19:45 GMT) and the Greenock's side home match with Kilmarnock on 1 April (19:45 BST) will be shown.

And Queen of the South v Partick Thistle (19:45) will take place on 8 April.

All three Scottish Championship games will also be available on iPlayer.

Dunfermline v Partick Thistle (18 February), Hamilton v Inverness (25 February), Partick Thistle v Inverness (4 March) and Ayr v Kilmarnock (11 March) will also be shown on BBC Scotland and iPlayer.