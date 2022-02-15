Last updated on .From the section Irish

There was nothing to separate Crusaders and Glenavon at Seaview

Coleraine benefitted from two own goals as the Bannsiders beat Warrenpoint Town 2-1 to strengthen their place in the Irish Premiership top six.

The hosts took the lead four minutes into the second half when a Jamie Glackin corner struck Luke Wade Slater.

Alan O'Sullivan levelled for Point on 74, but Daniel Byrne headed past Stephen McMullan to hand Coleraine all three points five minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Crusaders and Glenavon played out a scoreless draw at Seaview.

More to follow.