Darrell Clarke begins his period of leave exactly a year after he was appointed on 15 February 2021

Port Vale have announced that manager Darrell Clarke is taking a period of leave after a close family bereavement.

The League Two club made the announcement in a short statement released on Tuesday afternoon.

"The club requests that the privacy of Darrell and his family is respected at this time," the statement read.

The Vale Park outfit are unbeaten in five matches and are currently ninth in the table, four points outside the play-off places.