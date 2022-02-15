Mbappe gives PSG late win over Real

Last updated on .From the section Football

Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant goal in stoppage time as Paris St-Germain beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The France striker received the ball on the left and got between two defenders inside the box before slotting through Thibaut Courtois' legs.

It was a dramatic finish to a game in which PSG had been largely frustrated.

LLionel Messi had a penalty saved just after the hour - but then Mbappe struck.