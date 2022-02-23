Stoke City v Luton Town

StokeStoke City19:45LutonLuton Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|31
|19
|7
|5
|79
|28
|51
|64
|2
|Bournemouth
|30
|17
|7
|6
|49
|26
|23
|58
|3
|Blackburn
|32
|15
|9
|8
|45
|33
|12
|54
|4
|QPR
|32
|15
|8
|9
|47
|37
|10
|53
|5
|Huddersfield
|33
|14
|11
|8
|42
|35
|7
|53
|6
|Middlesbrough
|32
|15
|7
|10
|41
|32
|9
|52
|7
|Sheff Utd
|31
|14
|8
|9
|43
|33
|10
|50
|8
|Coventry
|32
|14
|8
|10
|42
|37
|5
|50
|9
|Nottm Forest
|32
|13
|9
|10
|43
|33
|10
|48
|10
|Luton
|31
|13
|9
|9
|43
|36
|7
|48
|11
|West Brom
|33
|12
|10
|11
|35
|30
|5
|46
|12
|Preston
|34
|11
|13
|10
|37
|38
|-1
|46
|13
|Stoke
|31
|12
|8
|11
|40
|34
|6
|44
|14
|Millwall
|31
|11
|10
|10
|33
|33
|0
|43
|15
|Blackpool
|32
|11
|9
|12
|35
|38
|-3
|42
|16
|Bristol City
|34
|11
|7
|16
|45
|61
|-16
|40
|17
|Swansea
|31
|10
|8
|13
|32
|43
|-11
|38
|18
|Birmingham
|34
|9
|10
|15
|40
|53
|-13
|37
|19
|Cardiff
|32
|10
|6
|16
|39
|51
|-12
|36
|20
|Hull
|34
|9
|7
|18
|27
|39
|-12
|34
|21
|Reading
|33
|10
|5
|18
|41
|63
|-22
|29
|22
|Derby
|32
|10
|12
|10
|33
|35
|-2
|21
|23
|Peterborough
|31
|5
|6
|20
|23
|61
|-38
|21
|24
|Barnsley
|32
|4
|8
|20
|21
|46
|-25
|20
