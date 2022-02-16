Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Swindon are pushing for promotion from League Two and play their home matches at the County Ground

Swindon Town are trying to track down a young fan who wrote to say he could not afford to attend matches, but sent in 26p for one of the club's top players.

Joe, aged six, explained that his mother "has no money for food", which is why he is unable to go and watch the team.

He taped 20p, 5p and 1p coins to the piece of paper to be given to striker Harry McKirdy.

Swindon asked for help to trace the fan in a post on Twitter.

"We'd really love to get in touch with Joe, but we don't have a return address," the club said.

The note read in full: "Mummy doesnt have any money to come to Swindon games because she has no money for food and has to pay for my dinner at schol.

"I like Swindon Town Harry McKidy. I will come one day. Joe Aged 6 1/2"

Forward McKirdy joined Swindon at the start of the season and is the club's top scorer, with 14 goals in 32 appearances, including one in the team's fourth-round FA Cup defeat by Manchester City at the County Ground in January.