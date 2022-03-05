Last updated on .From the section Football

Luke Campbell's penalty saved Jersey bulls from a first-ever home league defeat

Jersey Bulls' winning run came to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Raynes Park Vale.

The Bulls, who had won their last four combined Counties League Premier Division matches, went behind early in the second half after a forgettable first period at Springfield.

Jordan Gallagher headed in Archie Harland's cross for the opener.

But Luke Campbell's penalty levelled the scores on 75 minutes after Lorne Bickley had been fouled in the box.

The point sees Jersey remain in third place in the division, although they have two games in hand on second-placed Beckenham Town and have played five fewer than leaders Walton and Hersham.