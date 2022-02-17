Last updated on .From the section Football

Tony Vance's side had been unbeaten in three matches prior to the defeat by Bedfont

Guernsey FC saw their resurgence in Isthmian League South Central come to an end with a defeat by Bedfont Sports.

Tony Vance's side were beaten 3-1 in west London in blustery conditions despite late hope of salvaging a point when Will Fazakerley scored.

But the Green Lions conceded a third goal late on to remain fourth-from-bottom and five points clear of the automatic relegation places.

They will hope to bounce back at home to Chipstead on Saturday.