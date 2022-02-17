Guernsey FC: Green Lions beaten 3-1 at Bedfont Sports in blustery conditions
Guernsey FC saw their resurgence in Isthmian League South Central come to an end with a defeat by Bedfont Sports.
Tony Vance's side were beaten 3-1 in west London in blustery conditions despite late hope of salvaging a point when Will Fazakerley scored.
But the Green Lions conceded a third goal late on to remain fourth-from-bottom and five points clear of the automatic relegation places.
They will hope to bounce back at home to Chipstead on Saturday.