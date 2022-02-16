Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg0Bayern MunichBayern Munich0

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 18Köhn
  • 43Kristensen
  • 22Solet
  • 39Wöber
  • 17Ulmer
  • 7Capaldo
  • 19Camara
  • 13Seiwald
  • 11Aaronson
  • 77Okafor
  • 27Adeyemi

Substitutes

  • 1Mantl
  • 2van der Brempt
  • 4Piatkowski
  • 9Adamu
  • 10Bernede
  • 14Kjærgaard
  • 16Junuzovic
  • 21Sucic
  • 23Simic
  • 33Walke
  • 37Guindo
  • 44Tijani

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Pavard
  • 21Hernández
  • 6Kimmich
  • 24Tolisso
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 11Coman
  • 7Gnabry
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 3Richards
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 36Früchtl
  • 38Vidovic
  • 40Tillman
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamRB SalzburgAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Seiwald (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  2. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64021810812
2PSG6321138511
3RB Leipzig6213151417
4Club Bruges6114620-144

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool66001761118
2Atl Madrid621378-17
3FC Porto6123411-75
4AC Milan611469-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax66002051518
2Sporting6303141229
3B Dortmund63031011-19
4Besiktas6006319-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65011431115
2Inter Milan631285310
3Sheriff Tiraspol6213711-47
4Shakhtar Donetsk6024212-102

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66002231918
2Benfica622279-28
3Barcelona621329-77
4Dynamo Kyiv6015111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6321118311
2Villarreal6312129310
3Atalanta61321213-16
4Young Boys6123712-55

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille632174311
2RB Salzburg631286210
3Sevilla61325506
4Wolfsburg6123510-55

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6501106415
2Chelsea6411134913
3Zenit St Petersburg6123101005
4Malmö FF6015114-131
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories