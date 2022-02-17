Scottish Gossip: Dundee, McGhee, Aberdeen, Goodwin, Rangers, Celtic
Mark McGhee is poised to replace James McPake as Dundee manager on a deal to the end of the season. (Sun)
A Scottish bookmaker has suspended betting on McGhee joining Dundee. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Dundee will name their new manager on Thursday. (Courier - subscription required)
Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan is assisting Dundee in their search for a new boss. (Record)
Jack Ross will not become Dundee's new manager but Derek Adams would be interested in the Dens Park post. (Courier - subscription required)
St Mirren believe they are close to losing their manager Jim Goodwin to Aberdeen. (Express)
Aberdeen were thwarted in their attempts to hold talks with Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen. (Express)
Jonny Hayes says the Aberdeen players should shoulder the blame for Stephen Glass' sacking. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Jen Beattie urges Scotland to cut out sloppy goals following their Pinatar Cup defeat by Wales. (Herald - subscription required)
Charlie Mulgrew has been declared fit for Dundee United's Sunday visit of Rangers. (Courier - subscription required)
Rangers are to open contract talks with Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent, whose current deals end at the end of next season. (Sun)
Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose has identified Aribo, Kent and Alfredo Morelos as Rangers' main threats in Thursday's Europa League meeting. (Record)
Dortmund are on alert for a storm that could affect Thursday's Europa League knockout first leg with Rangers in Germany. (Record)
Denmark's talent manager confirms Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley is on the country's radar as they prepare for this year's World Cup. (Sun)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson backs his side to overcome their latest injury woes. (Courier - subscription required)