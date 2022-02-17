Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Mark McGhee is poised to replace James McPake as Dundee manager on a deal to the end of the season. (Sun) external-link

A Scottish bookmaker has suspended betting on McGhee joining Dundee. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Dundee will name their new manager on Thursday. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan is assisting Dundee in their search for a new boss. (Record) external-link

Jack Ross will not become Dundee's new manager but Derek Adams would be interested in the Dens Park post. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

St Mirren believe they are close to losing their manager Jim Goodwin to Aberdeen. (Express) external-link

Aberdeen were thwarted in their attempts to hold talks with Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen. (Express) external-link

Jonny Hayes says the Aberdeen players should shoulder the blame for Stephen Glass' sacking. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Jen Beattie urges Scotland to cut out sloppy goals following their Pinatar Cup defeat by Wales. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Highlights: Wales 3-1 Scotland

Charlie Mulgrew has been declared fit for Dundee United's Sunday visit of Rangers. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Rangers are to open contract talks with Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent, whose current deals end at the end of next season. (Sun) external-link

Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose has identified Aribo, Kent and Alfredo Morelos as Rangers' main threats in Thursday's Europa League meeting. (Record) external-link

Dortmund are on alert for a storm that could affect Thursday's Europa League knockout first leg with Rangers in Germany. (Record) external-link

Denmark's talent manager confirms Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley is on the country's radar as they prepare for this year's World Cup. (Sun) external-link