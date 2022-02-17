Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Newtown are currently third in the Cymru Premier

Newtown host Cardiff Met on Saturday in their 1,000th game in the Cymru Premier.

The Robins are the second club to reach the milestone following Aberystwyth Town's 1,000th game earlier in the month.

Chris Hughes' side have already guaranteed their place in the top six ahead of the second phase of the season.

Newtown were founder members of the League of Wales in 1992.

They had initially been among a number of English-based non-league clubs who had refused to join.

The mid Wales side's previous 999 games in Welsh football's top-flight have seen them win 378 games, draw 224 and lost 397.