Last updated on .From the section Chesterfield

Kabongo Tshimanga is the National League's leading scorer, with 24 goals this season

Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga is to have surgery on the fractured leg and dislocated ankle he suffered during Saturday's draw at Weymouth.

The 24-year-old will have an operation on Thursday after being injured in a challenge with defender Haji Mnoga.

Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb said there was currently no timescale on Tshimanga's return.

He said the extent of the injury could "mean ligament damage" which would be uncovered during surgery.

"What's important is that we all support 'Kabbs' and make sure that he's ready for whenever he comes back," Webb told the club website. external-link

"If it's the end of the season, if it's pre-season, we're still going to have a hell of a player playing for us."

Tshimanga has been integral to Chesterfield's bid to return to the English Football League, hitting 24 goals to leave the Spireites second in the National League, three points behind leaders Stockport, with a game in hand.

"He is in good spirits," added Webb. "Mentally, he's ok and he's as positive as he can be, so that's the main thing."