Liverpool: Is this Jurgen Klopp's strongest squad?

By Emma Sanders

Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool remain in contention in four competitions this season - the FA Cup, Champions League, Carabao Cup and Premier League

Liverpool are preparing to face European champions Chelsea in Sunday's Carabao Cup final with arguably their strongest squad under Jurgen Klopp.

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino could be missing through injury but, even if the forwards are ruled out, there are still appealing options for Klopp - and that is the big difference between this squad and others since he took charge at Anfield in 2015.

The goalkeeping position apart - and there is even high-calibre cover there now - throughout the rest of the team, Klopp's starting XI is no longer predictable. It is a stark contrast to last season when the Reds were threadbare as a result of injuries.

'A squad who can challenge on all fronts'

That improved squad depth will be demonstrated on Sunday when Liverpool play Chelsea at Wembley.

Jota and Firmino's potential absences will be seamlessly covered and there is also acute competition for places in the starting line-up - and even as substitutes.

England centre-back Joe Gomez and Japan striker Takumi Minamino have not even made it onto the bench for recent games as Liverpool were blessed with an almost fully-fit squad.

"We are in no doubt about the quality of our squad," said Klopp earlier this month. "If they are all fit then we have a good squad.

"We have to use that of course, but it never happened that they were all fit. Now we have a different situation. I can't remember a situation like this before. We've never had the squad all available."

The injuries to Jota and Firmino have naturally reduced Liverpool's attacking options, but after signing Luis Diaz - who has made an immediate impact - in January, they are still able to select an intimidating front three.

Legends Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane plus Diaz lined up against Norwich City last weekend, while Minamino, cult favourite Divock Origi and the versatile Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - who has had a much bigger impact in this campaign - provide further alternatives.

Former England goalkeeper Rob Green said he "can't remember the last time Liverpool had such strength in depth", while ex-Premier League striker Carlton Cole described it as an "unbelievable squad".

That was apparent when Liverpool travelled to the San Siro for their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against Inter Milan, with Diaz, Firmino, regular centre-back Joel Matip and captain Jordan Henderson on the bench.

In January, the Reds went five games unbeaten and reached this weekend's final despite Salah, Mane and Naby Keita being at the Africa Cup of Nations and Diaz yet to sign from Porto.

Minamino, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones stepped up during that period, making important contributions as Liverpool's season gained momentum in the league and cup competitions.

Promising young Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has impressed in the cups, allowing Klopp to rest Alisson - if not quite challenge him as his first-choice keeper just yet. When Andy Robertson was injured, Greece left-back Kostas Tsimikas filled in impressively.

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock said the Reds "want to have a bench like Manchester City" - and clever recruitment has taken them close to that target.

"Maybe the problem for Liverpool in the past has been the strength in depth," he added. "Their front three rarely changed for a long time and while they were brilliant, they didn't have the options to rest players.

"Manchester City's strength has always been their squad and having so many options. Liverpool are reaching that level now.

"This has to be Klopp's strongest squad he has ever had. They have a squad who can challenge on all fronts."

Signings always hitting the mark

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz
Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz joined Liverpool in summer 2020 and January respectively

Liverpool's squad improvement is largely because of continued shrewd business in the transfer market.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold, Henderson and Firmino have improved under Klopp - as did Adam Lallana in his time at Anfield - the new additions have taken Liverpool to another level.

Mane, Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are among the big names to have signed for Klopp, while recent quality additions Jota and Diaz have continued Liverpool's strong recruitment.

Where once they were mocked for their transfer committee, now Liverpool rarely miss the target with their buys. Sporting director Michael Edwards, who leaves the club this summer, will be a hard man to replace.

BBC Radio Merseyside's Ian Kennedy said: "One of the arts of great management is the ability to buy a player and have him look as though he's been playing for you for years.

"Klopp has seemingly done it again with Luis Diaz. He has been full of great running, has quick feet, doesn't give the ball away and even likes a tackle.

"Jota is another example of a player brought in by Klopp and was able to make an immediate impact - just like Salah did, Mane, Van Dijk - and the list goes on and on."

Green added: "Diaz slotted into the team as though he has been there the whole time."

Since arriving for £37.5m in January, the winger has already assisted and scored - in the 3-1 win over Norwich - in his brief Premier League career.

Jota, previously unheralded at Wolverhampton Wanderers, is currently the league's second-highest scorer with 12 goals in 23 appearances - only Salah has scored more this season with 19.

'Liverpool's very own Phil Foden'

Harvey Elliott
Harvey Elliott started for Liverpool in the Champions League last-16 first-leg victory over Inter Milan last week

Another factor in their current healthy situation is the club's ability to plan for the future.

Academy graduates Alexander-Arnold and Jones are now established as first-team players - with the right-back arguably one of Liverpool's most important players - and teenage midfielder Harvey Elliott looks set to follow suit.

The 18-year-old, signed from Fulham in 2019, has already started at the San Siro this season and continues to impress in the Premier League after recovering from a serious ankle injury in September.

Liverpool fan Jordan Chamberlain told BBC Sport: "Back in August, Elliott made two 90-minute Premier League appearances in a midfield three, ahead of the world-class Thiago, demonstrating the faith Jurgen Klopp has in his ability.

"The last teenage playmaker the German rated so highly was Mario Gotze. Liverpool's best players trust him in possession. Whisper it quietly, but Elliott has the potential, pizzazz and confidence to be Liverpool's very own Phil Foden."

  • Comment posted by tonylfc, today at 08:21

    It’s a much improved squad, but City have much greater depth - 2-3 international players in every position. That being said, we have to be very satisfied as Liverpool supporters especially as we have not cheated financial fair play rules.

    • Reply posted by Nakedmouse, today at 08:45

      Nakedmouse replied:
      man city have spent 1 billion that's why Klopp has to work to a budget

  • Comment posted by M1cha5l, today at 08:14

    For a club who is basically balancing the books during his reign also - Klopp has done an excellent job at Liverpool. A couple of aging players now and perhaps should have moved some on by now - but there is a good mix of younger players in the mix.

    As a united fan - can only look on in envy of a well run club...

  • Comment posted by boyd, today at 08:22

    Liverpool have an unbelievable squad, scouted and bought on a shoestring net spend compared to the clubs owned by despot regimes

    • Reply posted by NeilAndy109, today at 08:26

      NeilAndy109 replied:
      Shoestring? ~350m net spend over the last decade, similar to Bayern and just 60m less than CFC over the same period.

  • Comment posted by The Cats Giblets, today at 08:13

    Awaiting the usual suspects to go about their usual Anti Liverpool Rhetoric

    • Reply posted by Doctor of Engineering, today at 08:15

      Doctor of Engineering replied:
      Seems like you want that

  • Comment posted by roksteadyeddy, today at 08:34

    You have to hand it to this Klopp fella, he certainly knows his stuff on and off the field and has put together a fantastic squad.
    His recruitment has bee nothing short of genius since he arrived to the premier league and must be admired by all (if only secretly by those with a bitter opinion of Liverpool).

    • Reply posted by Jake2703, today at 09:07

      Jake2703 replied:
      The bigger picture is that it’s not just Klopp’s input when it comes to signing players. FSG have taken some stick both internally & externally, but top to bottom they have transformed the club. What Klopp is wholly responsible for is not only developing the youngsters, but polishing those that come in with undoubted quality to take them to the next levels.

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 08:40

    Looks to me that Klopp has built the best Liverpool side since their heady days. Looks also that Liverpool and City are driving each other on to dominate both home and away. Well done Jurgen and Pep.

  • Comment posted by Pen Factory, today at 08:55

    The article asks if this is "Klopps strongest ever squad" not is this the "strongest ever Liverpool squad" or is this the "strongest ever PL squad", so many fans get so upset if there is a positive article about Liverpool, get a grip!

    • Reply posted by NeilAndy109, today at 08:57

      NeilAndy109 replied:
      Its not unique to Liverpool...people dont read the article, see the club and jump straight to the comments. There's even Liverpool fans here banging on about Rush & Dalglish who clearly didnt read it

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 08:47

    The main reasons LFC transfer policy has been a success over the last 5 years is down to 4 major things IMO:
    1- Long term project not short term fixes
    2- who wouldn't want to play for LFC and JK? Tight knit group
    3- Identifying the right targets that fit the way LFC want to play
    4- investing in 1 or 2 targets and going all out to get them, paying big money but improving the squad

    = machine

    • Reply posted by Mephisto , today at 08:55

      Mephisto replied:
      And managing to convince teams like palace to pay a fortune for dross like Benteke and Sakho. And I won't mention Coutinho....

  • Comment posted by someonetoldme, today at 08:22

    Possibly is, possibly not but it shows the standard thet LFC have maintained for over 60 years ..never out of the top 7 and most successful club in England.....YNWA

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 08:28

      Dave replied:
      Except in 1963, 1994 and 2012 when we came 8th.

  • Comment posted by AndyJ, today at 08:53

    Of course they have strength in depth. They're the only Premiership team capable of standing toe to toe with City in the battle for the title because like City they've got the players to choose from. Utd have inconsistent players and inconsistent management. Chelsea for some reason aren't cutting it. City and Liverpool to clean up the silverware this season.

    • Reply posted by lee roy, today at 09:02

      lee roy replied:
      I'm a city fan, and I personally think Liverpool will win the lot this season.

  • Comment posted by DomQuixote, today at 08:52

    Next game is all that matters. The squad's looking good, sure, but look at City and Chelsea for real comparison. It's only ever about the next game. The rest is just hype. Come on you Reds!

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 08:30

    Normally you would say yes as they are great at the moment, but looking from the outside, that Rush/Dalglish era was also littered with greats. It’s hard to compare eras

  • Comment posted by redneckscot, today at 08:16

    Yep

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 09:00

    This is by far the strongest Liverpool squad I can recall in my 30+ years of supporting them.

  • Comment posted by Factual Actual, today at 08:55

  • Comment posted by loopy, today at 08:37

    Different eras and different styles so it’s hard to compare. BUT this squad is creative, stylish, competitive and resilient. So watchable and breathtaking a times.

    • Reply posted by Jon, today at 08:39

      Jon replied:
      Liverpool are a joy to watch at times. If only their ‘fans’ were likeable…

  • Comment posted by The Walrus, today at 08:14

    Yes

  • Comment posted by boils, today at 08:54

    Well yes but this is a bit of a promo piece. Could do with some longer analysis

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 08:40

    Simple answer is yes

  • Comment posted by Pen Factory, today at 09:12

    I would say that we have quite a strong squad now, we have good cover for the Keeper, CB's and LB, I still think we need another quality RB and quality cover for Fabinho, also I think that Bellingham would be an excellent signing in the summer

