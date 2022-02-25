Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool remain in contention in four competitions this season - the FA Cup, Champions League, Carabao Cup and Premier League

Liverpool are preparing to face European champions Chelsea in Sunday's Carabao Cup final with arguably their strongest squad under Jurgen Klopp.

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino could be missing through injury but, even if the forwards are ruled out, there are still appealing options for Klopp - and that is the big difference between this squad and others since he took charge at Anfield in 2015.

The goalkeeping position apart - and there is even high-calibre cover there now - throughout the rest of the team, Klopp's starting XI is no longer predictable. It is a stark contrast to last season when the Reds were threadbare as a result of injuries.

'A squad who can challenge on all fronts'

That improved squad depth will be demonstrated on Sunday when Liverpool play Chelsea at Wembley.

Jota and Firmino's potential absences will be seamlessly covered and there is also acute competition for places in the starting line-up - and even as substitutes.

England centre-back Joe Gomez and Japan striker Takumi Minamino have not even made it onto the bench for recent games as Liverpool were blessed with an almost fully-fit squad.

"We are in no doubt about the quality of our squad," said Klopp earlier this month. "If they are all fit then we have a good squad.

"We have to use that of course, but it never happened that they were all fit. Now we have a different situation. I can't remember a situation like this before. We've never had the squad all available."

The injuries to Jota and Firmino have naturally reduced Liverpool's attacking options, but after signing Luis Diaz - who has made an immediate impact - in January, they are still able to select an intimidating front three.

Legends Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane plus Diaz lined up against Norwich City last weekend, while Minamino, cult favourite Divock Origi and the versatile Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - who has had a much bigger impact in this campaign - provide further alternatives.

Former England goalkeeper Rob Green said he "can't remember the last time Liverpool had such strength in depth", while ex-Premier League striker Carlton Cole described it as an "unbelievable squad".

That was apparent when Liverpool travelled to the San Siro for their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against Inter Milan, with Diaz, Firmino, regular centre-back Joel Matip and captain Jordan Henderson on the bench.

In January, the Reds went five games unbeaten and reached this weekend's final despite Salah, Mane and Naby Keita being at the Africa Cup of Nations and Diaz yet to sign from Porto.

Minamino, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones stepped up during that period, making important contributions as Liverpool's season gained momentum in the league and cup competitions.

Promising young Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has impressed in the cups, allowing Klopp to rest Alisson - if not quite challenge him as his first-choice keeper just yet. When Andy Robertson was injured, Greece left-back Kostas Tsimikas filled in impressively.

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock said the Reds "want to have a bench like Manchester City" - and clever recruitment has taken them close to that target.

"Maybe the problem for Liverpool in the past has been the strength in depth," he added. "Their front three rarely changed for a long time and while they were brilliant, they didn't have the options to rest players.

"Manchester City's strength has always been their squad and having so many options. Liverpool are reaching that level now.

"This has to be Klopp's strongest squad he has ever had. They have a squad who can challenge on all fronts."

Signings always hitting the mark

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz joined Liverpool in summer 2020 and January respectively

Liverpool's squad improvement is largely because of continued shrewd business in the transfer market.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold, Henderson and Firmino have improved under Klopp - as did Adam Lallana in his time at Anfield - the new additions have taken Liverpool to another level.

Mane, Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are among the big names to have signed for Klopp, while recent quality additions Jota and Diaz have continued Liverpool's strong recruitment.

Where once they were mocked for their transfer committee, now Liverpool rarely miss the target with their buys. Sporting director Michael Edwards, who leaves the club this summer, will be a hard man to replace.

BBC Radio Merseyside's Ian Kennedy said: "One of the arts of great management is the ability to buy a player and have him look as though he's been playing for you for years.

"Klopp has seemingly done it again with Luis Diaz. He has been full of great running, has quick feet, doesn't give the ball away and even likes a tackle.

"Jota is another example of a player brought in by Klopp and was able to make an immediate impact - just like Salah did, Mane, Van Dijk - and the list goes on and on."

Green added: "Diaz slotted into the team as though he has been there the whole time."

Since arriving for £37.5m in January, the winger has already assisted and scored - in the 3-1 win over Norwich - in his brief Premier League career.

Jota, previously unheralded at Wolverhampton Wanderers, is currently the league's second-highest scorer with 12 goals in 23 appearances - only Salah has scored more this season with 19.

'Liverpool's very own Phil Foden'

Harvey Elliott started for Liverpool in the Champions League last-16 first-leg victory over Inter Milan last week

Another factor in their current healthy situation is the club's ability to plan for the future.

Academy graduates Alexander-Arnold and Jones are now established as first-team players - with the right-back arguably one of Liverpool's most important players - and teenage midfielder Harvey Elliott looks set to follow suit.

The 18-year-old, signed from Fulham in 2019, has already started at the San Siro this season and continues to impress in the Premier League after recovering from a serious ankle injury in September.

Liverpool fan Jordan Chamberlain told BBC Sport: "Back in August, Elliott made two 90-minute Premier League appearances in a midfield three, ahead of the world-class Thiago, demonstrating the faith Jurgen Klopp has in his ability.

"The last teenage playmaker the German rated so highly was Mario Gotze. Liverpool's best players trust him in possession. Whisper it quietly, but Elliott has the potential, pizzazz and confidence to be Liverpool's very own Phil Foden."