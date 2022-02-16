Match ends, Atletico Madrid 0, Levante 1.
Atletico Madrid's poor form continued as the La Liga champions were beaten by bottom club Levante on Wednesday.
Gonzalo Melero scored the only goal of the game in the second half, driving home from the middle of the box.
Angel Correa thought he had equalised in stoppage time with a stunning overhead kick, but it was ruled out for a foul.
Mickael Malsa then almost added a spectacular second for Levante but his shot from the halfway line hit the bar.
There was more drama to come in the final seconds when Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak headed wide of the post from a set-piece.
The defeat was Atletico's sixth in 10 league matches and leaves them fifth, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.
Diego Simeone's side will now hope for a morale-boosting result at Osasuna on Saturday before they host Manchester United in a Champions League last-16 first-leg game next Wednesday.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 14Llorente
- 15SavicBooked at 85mins
- 2Giménez
- 23MandavaSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 78'minutes
- 5de PaulBooked at 26minsSubstituted forSequeiraat 64'minutes
- 4Kondogbia
- 6KokeSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 65'minutes
- 11LemarSubstituted forHerreraat 78'minutes
- 10CorreaBooked at 90mins
- 19Santos Carneiro Da CunhaSubstituted forSuárezat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 7Sequeira
- 9Suárez
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 24Vrsaljko
- 36Martín
- 42Lama
- 50Barrios
Levante
Formation 5-3-2
- 34Cárdenas
- 20MiramónBooked at 85mins
- 4Suárez Pier
- 6Duarte
- 7Cáceres
- 2HidalgoBooked at 90mins
- 22MeleroSubstituted forAndújar Morenoat 89'minutes
- 8GarcíaBooked at 70minsSubstituted forVukcevicat 89'minutes
- 10BardhiSubstituted forMalsaat 62'minutes
- 18de FrutosSubstituted forGómez Alcónat 68'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 9MartíSubstituted forMoralesat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fernández
- 11Morales
- 12Malsa
- 17Vukcevic
- 19Clerc
- 21Gómez Alcón
- 23Andújar Moreno
- 27Álvarez Adsuar
- 29Cantero
- 36Leal
- 37Cuñat
- 42Pubill
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 43,456
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 0, Levante 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Son (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Son (Levante).
Post update
Mickaël Malsa (Levante) hits the bar with a right footed shot from more than 35 yards. Assisted by Coke with a headed pass.
Booking
Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by José Giménez (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Martín Cáceres (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Félix with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a cross.
Post update
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dani Gómez (Levante).
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Coke replaces Gonzalo Melero.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Nikola Vukcevic replaces Pepelu.
Post update
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Gonzalo Melero (Levante).