Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0LevanteLevante1

Atletico Madrid 0-1 Levante: La Liga champions stunned by bottom club

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Levante players celebrate scoring against Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid have lost three of their last six games at home in all competitions

Atletico Madrid's poor form continued as the La Liga champions were beaten by bottom club Levante on Wednesday.

Gonzalo Melero scored the only goal of the game in the second half, driving home from the middle of the box.

Angel Correa thought he had equalised in stoppage time with a stunning overhead kick, but it was ruled out for a foul.

Mickael Malsa then almost added a spectacular second for Levante but his shot from the halfway line hit the bar.

There was more drama to come in the final seconds when Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak headed wide of the post from a set-piece.

The defeat was Atletico's sixth in 10 league matches and leaves them fifth, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone's side will now hope for a morale-boosting result at Osasuna on Saturday before they host Manchester United in a Champions League last-16 first-leg game next Wednesday.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 14Llorente
  • 15SavicBooked at 85mins
  • 2Giménez
  • 23MandavaSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 78'minutes
  • 5de PaulBooked at 26minsSubstituted forSequeiraat 64'minutes
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 6KokeSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 65'minutes
  • 11LemarSubstituted forHerreraat 78'minutes
  • 10CorreaBooked at 90mins
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da CunhaSubstituted forSuárezat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 7Sequeira
  • 9Suárez
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 36Martín
  • 42Lama
  • 50Barrios

Levante

Formation 5-3-2

  • 34Cárdenas
  • 20MiramónBooked at 85mins
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 6Duarte
  • 7Cáceres
  • 2HidalgoBooked at 90mins
  • 22MeleroSubstituted forAndújar Morenoat 89'minutes
  • 8GarcíaBooked at 70minsSubstituted forVukcevicat 89'minutes
  • 10BardhiSubstituted forMalsaat 62'minutes
  • 18de FrutosSubstituted forGómez Alcónat 68'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 9MartíSubstituted forMoralesat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fernández
  • 11Morales
  • 12Malsa
  • 17Vukcevic
  • 19Clerc
  • 21Gómez Alcón
  • 23Andújar Moreno
  • 27Álvarez Adsuar
  • 29Cantero
  • 36Leal
  • 37Cuñat
  • 42Pubill
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
43,456

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamLevante
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atletico Madrid 0, Levante 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 0, Levante 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Booking

    Son (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Son (Levante).

  7. Post update

    Mickaël Malsa (Levante) hits the bar with a right footed shot from more than 35 yards. Assisted by Coke with a headed pass.

  8. Booking

    Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by José Giménez (Atletico Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Martín Cáceres (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Félix with a through ball.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dani Gómez (Levante).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Levante. Coke replaces Gonzalo Melero.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Levante. Nikola Vukcevic replaces Pepelu.

  19. Post update

    João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gonzalo Melero (Levante).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 16th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid24166248202854
2Sevilla24148236162050
3Real Betis24134745291643
4Barcelona23109438271139
5Atl Madrid2411674234839
6Real Sociedad2310852421338
7Villarreal2499638231536
8Ath Bilbao2481062521434
9Osasuna248882527-232
10Celta Vigo248792825331
11Rayo Vallecano2394102727031
12Valencia247983638-230
13Espanyol2477102934-528
14Elche2468102633-726
15Mallorca236892236-1426
16Getafe2467112327-425
17Granada2459102636-1024
18Alavés2455141939-2020
19Cádiz24310112038-1819
20Levante2428142450-2614
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories