Diogo Jota was replaced at the start of the second half against Inter Milan

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said the only negative from his team's 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League last-16 was an ankle injury to Diogo Jota.

Jota was replaced at the start of the second half by Roberto Firmino, who opened the scoring in the San Siro.

Mohamed Salah added the second to give his side a big advantage before the second leg at Anfield on 8 March.

"I am happy with everything apart from Diogo [Jota] going off," said Klopp.

Portugal forward Jota, 25, has played a significant role as Liverpool chase trophies on four fronts in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

He has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season and Klopp will be hoping he is not out for a significant spell, with Liverpool facing Chelsea in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on 27 February.

"The ankle was swollen at the break so we had to change," added Klopp.

Pressed further on the injury, the German said: "Twisted ankle, it was swollen. So that's not a good sign but we have to see.

"We will check it as early as possible tomorrow [Thursday] but we need further assessment."

Will Liverpool cope without Jota?

While Klopp will want Jota back in action as soon as possible, the arrival of Luis Diaz last month at least gives Klopp an added option going forward.

The Colombia winger has impressed since arriving in a deal worth 45m euros (£37.5m), with a further 15m euros (£12.5m) in potential bonuses.

Diaz started on the substitutes bench against Inter Milan but was on the pitch for both of his side's goals, by Firmino and Salah.

"Luis [Diaz] is so natural when he comes on so that is all very helpful," said Klopp.

"Roberto Firmino needed time to get in the game because he got the balls in the most difficult areas.

"After he scored the goal you could see the confidence back and all of a sudden the ball was our friend again.

"After the game I couldn't care less but in the game we didn't finish situations often enough. Very often, their situations were offside. This really kills me. You can see it is offside but they let it run and then forget to raise the flag."