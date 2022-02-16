Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Tom Pugh has been a first-team regular at Scunthorpe this season.

Scunthorpe midfielder Tom Pugh is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury that requires surgery.

The Wales Under-21 international picked up the injury making a tackle in their League Two win over Walsall. for which he received a second yellow card.

Pugh, 21, is an Iron academy graduate who has made 28 appearances for the club in all competitions this season.

Scunthorpe are bottom of the table, having won just four out of 31 games, and are six points from safety.