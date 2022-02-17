Last updated on .From the section Irish

The Oval had been set to receive a redevelopment budget of £10m from the Executive

NIFL clubs are set to meet next Monday to discuss the latest delay of the £36m sub-regional stadiums funding programme after the collapse of the Executive.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey says the funding has not been shelved and her department's proposal is "ready to go".

The move has been widely criticised in the local football community.

The clubs hope the Windsor Park meeting will result in a united voice against any further delay in releasing funding.

The Executive committed £36m to the development of local football stadiums in Northern Ireland in 2015.

However, the minister reiterated that the programme could not progress without Executive sign-off.

The Executive collapsed earlier in February when Paul Givan resigned as first minister.

Individual ministers remain in place but can only make decisions that are not deemed "significant or controversial".

"I am ready to bring proposals forward before the end of this mandate," Ms Hargey told BBC News NI.

A number of Premiership managers have voiced their disappointment at the latest delay in funding with Coleraine boss Oran Kearney describing it as "sickening and embarrassing".