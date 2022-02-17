Last updated on .From the section Football

English Football League clubs could be docked points if they fail to pay players on time under new regulations.

EFL sides must now "self-report" a failure to pay players' wages within two working days of the scheduled date of payment.

Clubs falling foul of the rules are unable to register players until wages are paid but could now also be punished by "multiple points deductions".

The change was approved at Thursday's EFL extraordinary general meeting.

The self-reporting requirement "has been introduced to reflect the views of both the league and its clubs that non-payment of salary obligations is a serious breach of regulations," an EFL statement said.

"Any club in default of payments to players will, as is the case currently, be subject to an immediate registration embargo.

"New sanctioning guidelines have also been introduced, ranging from a suspended sporting sanction to multiple points deductions."

The league said it had launched a "comprehensive review" into the subject after a number of instances of clubs failing to pay players on time in recent seasons.

The EFL hopes the new rules will help to identify clubs with unstable financial positions and eliminate unfair advantages obtained by clubs spending beyond their means.

Also at the EGM, clubs agreed to open the EFL summer domestic transfer window in line with the international transfer window.

That means the window will open 12 weeks before the closure of the registration window instead of the day after the end of the season.