Tom Edwards has scored one goal in 51 appearances for Stoke City

Stoke City defender Tom Edwards has rejoined Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old right-back made 21 MLS appearances with the Red Bulls during six months on loan last year.

Academy product Edwards has played 51 times for Championship side Stoke.

But his most recent appearance for the Potters came two years ago in an FA Cup tie at Brentford in January 2020 and he was loaned out to League One side Fleetwood Town the following season.

