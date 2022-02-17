Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry are on the road against Dundalk for their 2022 season opener

SSE Airtricity Premier Division: Dundalk v Derry City Venue: Oriel Park, Dundalk Date: Friday, 18 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins says he is delighted with his squad and "really excited" about the new Premier Division season.

City, who finished fourth in 2021 and earned a European place, start the campaign at Dundalk on Friday night.

"We'll do everything we can to secure European football - that will be the target," said Higgins.

"I know people have hinted at us being title challengers but there has to be a certain element of realism."

Derry finished 24 points behind champions Shamrock Rovers last season but have brought in a raft of new players for 2022.

They include Will Patching, Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy, Cameron Dummigan, Brandon Kavanagh and Matty Smith.

Real optimism

"I think how we finished last season and getting into Europe without bringing in new signings has given people real optimism," added Higgins.

"That in itself brings expectation and then you add good signings. We want people to be excited - we want people to be expectant. All we can promise is that we will try to win every game we play.

"However, 24 points over a season is a huge amount to make up. The target is to close the gap and we aim to do that substantially.

"I'm really excited to get going and delighted with the players we have brought in and retained. There's a good bond in the group and we're looking forward to the new season."

Matty Smith is an injury doubt for the league encounter against the Lilywhites

Smith is rated 50/50 to be fit for the Oriel Park opener but Ronan Boyce and Evan McLaughlin are ruled out of the game.

Dundalk, who won the league title five times from 2014-2019, finished sixth last season and Higgins expects a tough start for the Candystripes.

"If you look through their players you have seven, eight, nine league winners. When you've got that amount of league winners and experience in your squad you are going to expect a challenge.

"Take a look at their squad and come back to me and tell me they are not genuine challengers. But we're out to win the win the game and we went there last season and won.

"That will give the the players from last season confidence and some of the new players know Oriel Park quite well.

"We're looking forward to the game - I think it's going to be a really good encounter. We want to go on the front foot and take the game to them."