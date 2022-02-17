Joy for Sam Kelly after giving Northern Ireland an early lead in Marbella

Northern Ireland secured a 3-1 win over the Faroe Islands in the first of their three friendlies in Spain.

Kenny Shiels' side were 3-0 up after a dominant first half in Marbella on Thursday with Sam Kelly firing home the opener after just six minutes.

Sarah McFadden slotted in after 40 minutes to double the lead before Chloe McCarron added the third with a superb strike on the stroke of half-time.

The Faroes pulled one back thanks to a Lauren Wade own goal on 74 minutes.

Northern Ireland will also face Switzerland and Romania in a 10-day training camp as preparations continue ahead of April's World Cup qualifiers with Austria and England before Euro 2022 in July.

"It's good to get a win - I think it's the first friendly I've won in about 20 years as we usually use it to experiment, which we did," said Shiels.

"It probably stopped the ebb and flow with so many substitutes but it means we can go in to the Switzerland game with as strong a team as we have.

"Because we're measuring for the Faroe Islands and then we measure to play Switzerland, so we've got to try to get as many of our top players on the pitch.

"It will give us impetus for for what will be a very tough game on Sunday against Switzerland, who have done fantastically well against Northern Ireland in the past.

"We have to stand up to this - let's look ahead in a positive way and I'm very hopeful we'll put in a performance."