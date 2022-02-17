Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Scott Hogan (left) has scored 10 goals for Blues this season, while Troy Deeney has contributed four

Birmingham City strike duo Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan have both been ruled out for four weeks with calf injuries.

Hogan came off during Blues' 3-1 defeat at Bournemouth on 9 February, while Deeney has not played since the FA Cup loss to Plymouth in early January and has suffered a setback in training.

However, Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong is nearing full fitness.

"Tahith trained with us this week. That's a step forward," Blues boss Lee Bowyer told BBC Radio WM 95.6.

"We have to do the same with him next week and then a conversation will happen with Manchester United regarding when we can start introducing him in games."

Defenders Marc Roberts and George Friend are still a fortnight away from returning, while midfielder Taylor Richards has yet to feature since joining on loan from Brighton, but is back in training.

Blues made light of the number of absentees to beat play-off hopefuls Luton 3-0 at St Andrew's on Saturday, with loan duo Lyle Taylor and Onel Hernandez among the scorers.

Striker Taylor has netted three goals in four games since joining from Nottingham Forest while Norwich midfielder Hernandez has scored three times in eight appearances.

Both players are out of contract at their parent clubs this summer.

"I have to say that the pair of them have done really well, they have hit the ground running," added Bowyer.

"They are both good players - would they improve us? I think they have shown already that they have. Let's see how we go from now until the end of the season and see what the summer brings."