Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Graham Alexander will be absent from the touchline in games against Aberdeen and Rangers

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has been given a two-game touchline ban by the Scottish FA.

Alexander was sent off last month for his reaction to Liam Donnelly's red card in a goalless draw with Hibernian.

An additional one-match ban has been suspended until the end of the current season.

It means the Motherwell boss will be in the stand for upcoming Premiership matches with Aberdeen and Rangers.