Rangers turned in a memorable Europa League display to stun Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund

There were cool heads in the Rangers camp following their monumental victory at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, but nothing could dilute the significance of one of the club's greatest European performances.

Captain James Tavernier was keen to temper expectations, stating the Ibrox side are "only halfway" to securing a Europa League last-16 place.

He was fighting a losing battle in trying to bring a measure of perspective to a support wallowing in the euphoria of a result that ranks among Rangers' finest.

Here, BBC Scotland looks at how Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men sent shockwaves around European football with a colossal 4-2 first-leg victory in Germany.

Jack in the box

It feels unfair to not kick this off by heaping praise on Rangers' scintillating frontline, but the performance of midfielder Ryan Jack was the catalyst for an outstanding display.

Van Bronckhorst instructed his side to press high, forcing the Bundesliga hosts into errors, and it felt any time a Dortmund player had a moment to turn they were greeted by Jack springing on them.

The 29-year-old won the ball back 10 times for his side, more than any team-mate, and provided a protective screen for the an impressive Rangers backline.

The former Aberdeen captain also moved the ball with penetration and purpose, something the Rangers midfield has been badly lacking while Jack has been missing.

The Scotland international completed his side's highest number of accurate passes (38), with 10 of them registered in the final third.

For a player making just his second start after 12 months out injured, it was a remarkable display. It is now imperative Jack stays fit for Van Bronckhorst - and Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Revitalised Morelos spearheads attack

Prior to Van Bronckhorst's arrival as manager, questions were raised about Alfredo Morelos' performance and fitness levels.

The Colombia striker managed six goals in 19 games under Steven Gerrard earlier this term, but now looks reenergised and has netted 10 in 12 since the Dutchman took charge.

The 25-year-old showed a poacher's instinct to notch Rangers' second, but his all-round play - so often overlooked - was vital.

No Rangers player made more final-third passes than Morelos (14), who also won nine of his 18 duels - a complete striker's performance.

Alfredo Morelos' touchmap highlights how many different areas the Rangers striker picked up

Kent back to best

Much like Morelos, Ryan Kent's 2021-22 output was a cause for concern for Van Bronckhorst. The former Liverpool winger, who scored 13 times last campaign, has just two this season.

But Keant has shown on numerous occasions he is capable of turning it on in Europe, and was back to his best in an all-action display.

The 25-year-old created more chances (three) than any other player, including a sublime assist for John Lundstram to fire Ranges 3-0 up, and also put in a tireless shift going in the other direction.

The forward had a tackle success of 100% (four out of four) and gained possession for his side eight times.

'Outstanding performance against a European giant' - analysis

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson on BBC Sportsound

Rangers from the very first minute looked confident. They didn't sit in and defend. There was a spell Dortmund had a lot of the ball, but Rangers dealt with them well.

We knew Rangers would have to be at their best to get something and, to a man, they were incredible. It was an outstanding performance away from home against a European giant. They deserve all the plaudits they will get.

Former Rangers right-back Richard Foster on BBC Sportsound

Rangers pressed Dortmund and forced errors. Dortmund were very narrow, and so when Rangers spread the play the hosts couldn't deal with that energy and attacking intent. It took two quality goals to break Rangers down. In contrast, Rangers looked dangerous every time they went forward.

They made Dortmund look average. They were hungrier, their composure, the goals they scored - it is probably the best Rangers performance I've seen in Europe.

