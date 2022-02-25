Hamilton Academical v Inverness CT

Attempt saved. Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved.
Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Fulton
- 24Lawson
- 3Popescu
- 34O'ReillyBooked at 22mins
- 7MacDonald
- 16Mullin
- 18MimnaughSubstituted forRyanat 78'minutes
- 14SpenceSubstituted forMartinat 69'minutes
- 26RedfernSubstituted forBrownat 69'minutes
- 17Kennedy
- 20Moyo
Substitutes
- 5Easton
- 8Martin
- 9Ryan
- 15Hughes
- 19Winter
- 27Shiels
- 31Smith
- 33Brown
- 39Nicolson
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-2
- 21MacKay
- 28Hyde
- 15Broadfoot
- 6DevineSubstituted forHarperat 62'minutes
- 5DeasBooked at 76mins
- 7PearsonSubstituted forHardyat 78'minutes
- 4Welsh
- 10DoranSubstituted forSutherlandat 68'minutes
- 23McAlearBooked at 30mins
- 9Mckay
- 24Samuels
Substitutes
- 3Harper
- 11Sutherland
- 14Walsh
- 20Hardy
- 33Nicolson
- 41Esson
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 1,187
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joseph Hardy (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Ryan.
Attempt saved. Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Hamilton Academical).
Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Mihai Popescu.
Substitution, Inverness CT. Joseph Hardy replaces Samuel Pearson.
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andrew Ryan replaces Reegan Mimnaugh.
Foul by Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Reegan Mimnaugh (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).
Josh Mullin (Hamilton Academical) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by David Moyo.
Attempt missed. Reegan Mimnaugh (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Samuel Pearson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Shane Sutherland.
Attempt missed. David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Mullin with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece McAlear.