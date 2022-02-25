Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical1Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle1

Hamilton Academical v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Fulton
  • 24Lawson
  • 3Popescu
  • 34O'ReillyBooked at 22mins
  • 7MacDonald
  • 16Mullin
  • 18MimnaughSubstituted forRyanat 78'minutes
  • 14SpenceSubstituted forMartinat 69'minutes
  • 26RedfernSubstituted forBrownat 69'minutes
  • 17Kennedy
  • 20Moyo

Substitutes

  • 5Easton
  • 8Martin
  • 9Ryan
  • 15Hughes
  • 19Winter
  • 27Shiels
  • 31Smith
  • 33Brown
  • 39Nicolson

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21MacKay
  • 28Hyde
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6DevineSubstituted forHarperat 62'minutes
  • 5DeasBooked at 76mins
  • 7PearsonSubstituted forHardyat 78'minutes
  • 4Welsh
  • 10DoranSubstituted forSutherlandat 68'minutes
  • 23McAlearBooked at 30mins
  • 9Mckay
  • 24Samuels

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 11Sutherland
  • 14Walsh
  • 20Hardy
  • 33Nicolson
  • 41Esson
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
1,187

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved.

  2. Post update

    Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Joseph Hardy (Inverness CT).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Ryan.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Hamilton Academical).

  7. Post update

    Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Mihai Popescu.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Joseph Hardy replaces Samuel Pearson.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andrew Ryan replaces Reegan Mimnaugh.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical).

  12. Post update

    Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Booking

    Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Reegan Mimnaugh (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).

  16. Post update

    Josh Mullin (Hamilton Academical) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by David Moyo.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reegan Mimnaugh (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Samuel Pearson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Shane Sutherland.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Mullin with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece McAlear.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath251210338182046
2Kilmarnock26144834191546
3Inverness CT27101073526940
4Raith Rovers2691163430438
5Partick Thistle23107637231437
6Hamilton27710102941-1231
7Morton2679103035-530
8Ayr2678112539-1429
9Dunfermline25411102440-1623
10Queen of Sth2548132540-1520
View full Scottish Championship table

