Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 21Schwake
- 15Logan
- 16Brydon
- 29TravisBooked at 65mins
- 30CraneSubstituted forFarrellat 76'minutes
- 7McDonaldSubstituted forBrianat 82'minutes
- 6JardineSubstituted forBerryat 76'minutes
- 5StirlingBooked at 74mins
- 10HandlingBooked at 67mins
- 23Murray
- 19ShanleySubstituted forSeeat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 9See
- 12Berry
- 14Farrell
- 17Boyle
- 20Leighfield
- 22Brian
Cowdenbeath
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gill
- 6Denham
- 5BarrBooked at 31mins
- 4Todd
- 2Thomson
- 7Ferguson
- 8Miller
- 3MullenBooked at 63minsSubstituted forSwannat 75'minutes
- 10BuchananSubstituted forMooreat 75'minutes
- 9CartySubstituted forBuchananat 62'minutes
- 11BarrowmanSubstituted forCoulsonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14Buchanan
- 15Dunn
- 16Coulson
- 17McDowall
- 18Swann
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
- Attendance:
- 424
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Ciaran Brian replaces Anthony McDonald.
Post update
Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Lucas Berry replaces Daniel Jardine.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. James Farrell replaces Callum Crane.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Joseph Moore replaces Robbie Buchanan.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces Fraser Mullen.
Booking
Ben Stirling (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Ouzy See (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Ouzy See replaces Ryan Shanley.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Stirling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Booking
Michael Travis (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Michael Travis (Edinburgh City).