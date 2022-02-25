Scottish League Two
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City1CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0

Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21Schwake
  • 15Logan
  • 16Brydon
  • 29TravisBooked at 65mins
  • 30CraneSubstituted forFarrellat 76'minutes
  • 7McDonaldSubstituted forBrianat 82'minutes
  • 6JardineSubstituted forBerryat 76'minutes
  • 5StirlingBooked at 74mins
  • 10HandlingBooked at 67mins
  • 23Murray
  • 19ShanleySubstituted forSeeat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9See
  • 12Berry
  • 14Farrell
  • 17Boyle
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Brian

Cowdenbeath

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gill
  • 6Denham
  • 5BarrBooked at 31mins
  • 4Todd
  • 2Thomson
  • 7Ferguson
  • 8Miller
  • 3MullenBooked at 63minsSubstituted forSwannat 75'minutes
  • 10BuchananSubstituted forMooreat 75'minutes
  • 9CartySubstituted forBuchananat 62'minutes
  • 11BarrowmanSubstituted forCoulsonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Buchanan
  • 15Dunn
  • 16Coulson
  • 17McDowall
  • 18Swann
Referee:
Chris Graham
Attendance:
424

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Ciaran Brian replaces Anthony McDonald.

  3. Post update

    Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Lucas Berry replaces Daniel Jardine.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. James Farrell replaces Callum Crane.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Joseph Moore replaces Robbie Buchanan.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces Fraser Mullen.

  10. Booking

    Ben Stirling (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ouzy See (Edinburgh City).

  12. Post update

    Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Ouzy See replaces Ryan Shanley.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Stirling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  15. Booking

    Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City).

  18. Post update

    Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

  19. Booking

    Michael Travis (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Michael Travis (Edinburgh City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts24174351222955
2Forfar25137546271946
3Annan Athletic25135742291344
4Edinburgh City2611693537-239
5Stenhousemuir249693537-233
6Stranraer2687113442-831
7Stirling2476112933-427
8Albion2374122738-1125
9Elgin2667132440-1625
10Cowdenbeath2554161735-1819
View full Scottish League Two table

