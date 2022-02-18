Scottish Gossip: Dundee, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, St Johnstone
Dundee's new manager Mark McGhee says the club approached the Scottish FA in an attempt to have his six-game touchline ban reduced or rescinded. (Scotsman, subscription required)
"Exceptional" Rangers winger Ryan Kent played like Franck Ribery and will have attracted interest from Bundesliga and Premier League clubs with his performance against Borussia Dortmund, reckons former Bayern Munich and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves. (Sun)
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez deleted a tweet saying "3-1 what a game so far" during Rangers' Europa League win at Borussia Dortmund following an angry reaction from Pittodrie fans. (Glasgow Times)
Captain James Tavernier says Rangers are "a little bit disappointed" not to have beaten Borussia Dortmund by a bigger margin after the Germans scored late on in a 4-2 home defeat. (Glasgow Times)
Celtic "lacked composure" in the final third as they slipped to a 3-1 Europa Conference play-off first-leg defeat to Bodo/Glimt, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Daily Mail, print edition)
Hibs made a profit of almost £1m for the year ending June 2021 despite the financial impact of Covid-19. (Sun)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has told the players to forget about style of play and focus on ending the club's six-game winless run. (Press & Journal)
St Johnstone striker Stevie May has urged his team-mates not to dwell on refereeing injustices, after having controversial penalties given against them in the last two games, as they attempt to secure Scottish Premiership survival. (Courier, subscription required)