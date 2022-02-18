Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Jim Goodwin guided St Mirren into the Scottish Cup last eight with a 4-0 win over Kelty Hearts last weekend

St Mirren have granted manager Jim Goodwin permission to speak to Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen about becoming their new boss.

The Paisley club say it is an "opportunity Jim wishes to explore" and they hope for a "swift resolution".

Aberdeen also confirmed their approach for Goodwin as they seek a successor to Stephen Glass, who left on Sunday after 11 months in charge.

Aberdeen are eighth in the table, with St Mirren two points above in sixth.

Barry Robson took interim charge as the Pittodrie side drew 1-1 at home to St Johnstone on Tuesday - their sixth game without victory - to move up one place.

Former skipper Goodwin, 40, led St Mirren to ninth and then seventh - their highest finish in 32 years - after replacing Oran Kearney in June 2019.

Goodwin's side reached two semi-finals last season and face Hearts next month in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals, while Aberdeen's fifth-round defeat to Motherwell on Saturday proved to be Glass' final game in charge.

Goodwin spent two years on the St Mirren coaching staff before taking his first managerial post at Alloa Athletic in 2016. He steered the part-time club to promotion to the Championship in 2017-18 and kept them up the following season.

As a player, the midfielder made 181 appearances for St Mirren and captained the team to League Cup success in 2013.