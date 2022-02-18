Steve Morison gestures to Max Watters during Cardiff's Championship win over Coventry

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison says a "brilliant" meeting with Max Watters helped clear the air after his first-half substitution of the striker.

Morison said Watters was "not good enough" after replacing him during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Coventry City.

Watters, 22, was due to face Blackpool on Saturday but will now miss the game after rolling his ankle in training.

Morison said: "It [the meeting] was absolutely brilliant and that's what's most frustrating about [the injury]."

The former Wales striker added: "We went in as a staff. I had my sports performance coach [Steve Sallis] come in on it as well to come in at a different angle.

"We spoke about how he was feeling about the situation. I respect everyone's opinion. My eyes were my opinion on Tuesday.

"Then you go back through it and you deal with facts, and that's what it all boils down to. Once the facts are there, then there's no grey areas, it's black and white.

"Once we started off the conversation, it ended in a completely different way.

"It was brilliant. He would have been involved this weekend but he won't be available."

Morison has shown a willingness to make decisive substitutions, having described 20-year-old Isaak Davies as "more a hindrance than a help" after taking him off against Bournemouth in December just 30 minutes after sending him on.

The manager has also recently said teenager Rubin Colwill needs to improve "without the ball" to become a regular starter.

Morison admitted last month he can sometimes be "too honest" when he talks about his players - but he says he makes his decisions for the benefit of the team.

"What people don't see and don't understand… let's take the Isaak Davies situation. I've been no different to him than I was in the under-23s but the difference is I don't get interviewed or asked about it," he said.

"These kids coming through, they need to know what the real world is like. There's no better classroom than the real world - I've nicked that quote off someone!

"It's not to be hard or to be horrible. If I just turn around and [Leeds manager Marcelo] Bielsa takes Rodrigo or Raphinha off and he says it's tactical, that means the player isn't being asked to carry out the job he was asked to do well enough.

"It's so clear. I was watching the game, I didn't feel he [Watters] was giving me what I wanted and what I had asked, so I felt like I needed to change.

"Time is against me, ultimately, it's not like it just doesn't matter. We need to win games so if I need to make harsh calls - and it's not something I want to do - I haven't got the time not to.

"If we were sitting just outside the play-offs or mid-table with no chance of going up or down, I may have left it until half-time.

"I just made a decision and I live and die by my decision.

"In the cold light of day, we deal with facts. The fact was what we'd asked and what he'd produced wasn't good enough.

"I made the change and ultimately - it wasn't tactical, it was the output - I was right."