Bangor City moved to their Nantporth Stadium from Farrar Road in 2012

Bangor City have withdrawn from the Cymru North League, saying they have "no option" to continue playing due to a lack of eligible players.

The three-time Welsh champions were given seven days to pay outstanding fines or face expulsion from the Cymru North league.

Bangor were suspended from "all football-related activity" for failure to pay wages owed to players and staff.

The club say they will return next season for a "new beginning".

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) had given the Citizens until 19 February to pay or face expulsion.

The club were warned that even if the fines are paid, any future non-fulfilment of fixtures this season "would result in immediate expulsion".

The FAW confirmed in January that Bangor had not applied for a Tier Two or Tier Three licence for the 2022-23 season amid continued uncertainty over its future.

"Bangor City Football Club will return to play next season, regardless of the tier in which the FAW will allow the club to play," Bangor's director Domenico Serafino wrote in a statement.

"This will be possible thanks to new players that are at the club's disposal, the staff, fans and volunteers, but also thanks to the new investors who will support and guide this historic club through this new beginning."