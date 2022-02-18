Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kenny Shiels watched Northern Ireland defeat the Faroe Islands 3-1 in the first of three friendlies in Spain

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has said it is time to "play the big fish" ahead of Sunday's friendly with Switzerland in Marbella.

NI dispatched the Faroe Islands 3-1 in the first of three friendlies in their 10-day training camp in Spain and will face Switzerland and Romania.

Switzerland are ranked 17th in the world, some 29 places ahead of NI, with Wednesday's opponents Romania in 42nd.

"It is obviously going to be a massive step up," said Shiels on the Swiss.

"I keep saying that Switzerland should have one of the best teams in the world. They are bordered with Italy, Germany and France - three super nations in Europe.

"They have so many players they can bring across the border. They are a fantastic team, just like Austria, and they have players who are playing at a top level in the upper echelons of European football."

McCarron scores screamer as NI beat Faroe Islands

Switzerland have several high-profile players in their squad such as Paris Saint-Germain Ramona Bachmann and Barcelona's Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, however Arsenal's Lia Walti misses out on the trip to Spain.

Sam Kelly, Sarah McFadden and Chloe McCarron were on target as NI started a big 2022 with victory in Marbella. The training camp is in preparation for April's World Cup qualifiers with Austria and England before the Euro 2022 finals in July.

Shiels fielded all 23 players in the win over the Faroes on Thursday and said the opening friendly was "about letting all the girls feel comfortable".

"The result didn't really matter. It is a long, long number of years since I have coached a team that has won a friendly," he said.

"That is not the purpose of friendly games. I'm not saying we don't want to win, but there are other priorities within everything we do.

"The girls think the scoreline was a bit unfair, but I think it was a good workout for us, getting the young players on the pitch."