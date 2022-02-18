Last updated on .From the section Newport

Michael Flynn (left) and Wayne Hatswell were former team-mates at Newport County

Newport boss James Rowberry has said the future of his assistant Wayne Hatswell is "fluid" amid speculation he could join Michael Flynn at Walsall.

Hatswell is helping Newport prepare for Saturday's home game with Mansfield Town.

But Rowberry said: "The situation is always going to be fluid because of Wayne's relationship with Michael."

Rowberry added: "All I can say is Wayne is with me this morning, we have the game tomorrow and we are focused on Mansfield.

"But football is football, you never know what is around the corner."

Rowberry, who succeeded Flynn in October 2021, made it clear he did not want to lose his assistant.

"It's football, its life and its part of things and the way we do things," Rowberry said.

"I think I made clear my relationship with Wayne. That is there and that will always remain."

When Flynn left Newport, Hatswell subsequently signed an extended deal to stay at the club until 2024.

Newport would be due compensation if Hatswell was to move to the Bescot Stadium.

A former Newport player, Hatswell first joined the coaching set up in in 2013 and returned to forge a successful partnership with Flynn in 2017.

This season Hatswell has had to step in three times to lead the squad, twice because of positive Covid-19 cases and was interim manager when Flynn left.

Newport hope versatile Scott Bennett can shrug off a slight injury sustained in last Saturday's thrilling 3-3 home draw with Oldham.

This is the second of five consecutive League Two home matches for County, with Mansfield arriving on an 11 game unbeaten run - just a point and a place above seventh placed Newport.

"We have to be fully at it and need to be able to do what we do really well," Rowberry said.

"I am really excited and looking forward to the game. I am looking forward to seeing where we are at against Mansfield."