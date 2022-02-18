Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

New Blues MD Ian Dutton first arrived at St Andrew's in 2007

Birmingham City have appointed from within the Championship club by naming Ian Dutton as managing director.

Lifelong Blues fan Dutton, 37, has been part of their commercial team since he first joined the club in 2007.

He will work alongside technical director Craig Gardner, taking the title last used by Karren Brady when she left to join West Ham United after Carson Yeung's Blues takeover in 2009.

"I am honoured and privileged," said the former Tilton Road Ender.

"I have worked here now for 15 years and I have seen some ups and downs, some U-turns along the way.

"But I have always said it is a sleeping giant that needs awakening and I truly believe that.

"I just want to make the supporters proud, as does everyone else involved here. And we are going to have a good go at it going forward, that's for sure.

"We know, as a club, we have to improve our communication to supporters and work in that area has already begun.

"Repairing and reopening the lower tiers [of the Tilton End and Kop Stands] is a top priority for the club but we are also looking at additional ways to overhaul the entire matchday experience."

Dutton takes up his post with Blues 18th in the Championship, 15 points clear of trouble and 13 off a play-off place.

Dutton & Gardner 'accessible and known figureheads'

BBC Radio WM's Richard Wilford

"For more than six months Birmingham City had been operating without a CEO, but with Ian Dutton moving into the MD's role they have now brought in two committed card-carrying Blues supporters to senior roles with Dutton following in the footsteps of technical director Craig Gardner.

"At a time when many of the club's fans are protesting against what they perceive as the 'faceless' owners, the presence of two accessible and known figureheads is significant.

"Ian Dutton's pledge to improve communication with supporters must be backed up quickly to increase goodwill while his stated desire to improve the matchday experience at St Andrew's will address another significant bugbear amongst Blues season ticket holders.

"With a further update due imminently on how the club plan to repair the closed lower sections of the Kop and the Tilton Road End there is now a firm desire to change the narrative around Birmingham City Football Club.

"Some supporters will not be easily won over after years of frustration. Others will welcome positive and sustained changes, particularly to fan engagement, even if concerns about the ownership remain."