Lee Bonis opened the scoring for Larne early in the second half

Lee Lynch scored a superb late winner as Larne claimed a thrilling 2-1 victory over leaders Glentoran to produce the latest twist in the Irish Premiership title race.

Substitute Rory Donnelly looked to have rescued a point for the Glens with a 72nd-minute header after Lee Bonis had opened the scoring for the hosts at a windy Inver Park.

However, Lynch thumped a superb shot into the top corner to claim all three points for Larne and leave the door open for champions Linfield.

The Blues will knock Big Two rivals Glentoran off top spot with victory over Portadown on Saturday.

Larne, meanwhile, leapfrog Crusaders into fourth after beating the Glens for the second time in 2022.

