Jamie McGonigle opened his account for the season

Derry City twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Dundalk and earn a hard-earned point in the League of Ireland opener at Oriel Park.

Steven Bradley put the home side ahead of 30 minutes but the Candystripes responded before half-time as Joe Thomson converted from close range.

Mark Connolly restored Dundalk's lead on 74 minutes but Jamie McGonigle equalised for Derry six minutes later.

McGonigle then struck the crossbar twice in the closing stages.

A lively encounter was always anticipated at Oriel Park and that's exactly what materialised despite the turbulent conditions from Storm Eunice.

Both teams drew saves early on with Sam Bone forcing Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher, recently signed from Bray Wanderers, into action while Nathan Shepperd smother Brandon Kavanagh's shot at the other end.

Dundalk opened the scoring just after half an hour as Bradley, on loan from Hibernian, skipped into the area, turned Ciaran Coll onto his left foot and drilled his shot low past Maher.

However, Derry, missing new recruit Michael Duffy, didn't panic and found themselves level within nine minutes when last season's top scorer McGonigle raced down the right-hand side and flashed a cross low into the area, with Thomson arriving at the back post to side-foot home.

Stephen O'Donnell secured a point as he took charge of Dundalk

The Lilywhites, with eight debutants under new manager Stephen O'Donnell, almost restored their lead moments after the restart when Dan Williams got the ball out of his feet and unleashed a fearsome 30-yard drive which Maher managed to turn away.

McGonigle and Dundalk duo Robbie Benson and Pat Hoban spurned good chances, however the home pressure told on 74 minutes when Connolly bundled home Benson's corner.

However, just like in the first half, Ruaidhri Higgins' Derry side showed resolve when James Akintunde showed Bone a clean pair of heels and lifted a cross to the near post for McGonigle, who stooped to head home from inside the six-yard box.

The width of the crossbar denied McGonigle twice from giving Derry the lead on 83 minutes. A delicate chip from the corner of the box on the half-volley had Shepperd beaten but it clipped the woodwork.

Moments later the striker went bearing down on a goal and really should have put Derry in the lead, however, his effort crashed off the crossbar and back into play as both sides had to settle for a point.

'A point is probably fair'

Despite missing two late chances, Derry manager Higgins refused to blame McGonigle as the Candystripes failed to capitalise on late pressure.

"I'm not going to stand here and criticise Jamie McGonigle," he said.

"I thought his all-around performance tonight was at the top level. His assist was top drawer and he gets on the end of Akintunde's cross. He's the one you want but the best strikers in the world miss chances.

"Conditions were terrible, it was blustery and the game ebbed and flowed with that.

"Oriel Park is a difficult place to come to and we managed to leave with a point. We have to be ambitious and pick up three points but a draw here is not a disaster."