Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0QPRQueens Park Rangers0

Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16Wharton
  • 2Nyambe
  • 27Travis
  • 4Johnson
  • 3Pickering
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Dolan
  • 7Khadra

Substitutes

  • 6Davenport
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 13Pears
  • 19Hedges
  • 21Buckley
  • 28Giles
  • 42Zeefuik

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 20Dunne
  • 6Barbet
  • 37Adomah
  • 27Hendrick
  • 15FieldBooked at 6mins
  • 22Odubajo
  • 7Johansen
  • 10Chair
  • 21Willock

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 12Ball
  • 14Thomas
  • 16McCallum
  • 17Dozzell
  • 19Gray
  • 25Marshall
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Albert Adomah.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Booking

    Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham32207581295267
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3QPR34169949381157
4Huddersfield34151184436856
5Blackburn341510945341155
6Sheff Utd32158944331153
7Middlesbrough32157104132952
8Luton3214994537851
9Coventry32148104237550
10Nottm Forest321391043331048
11West Brom331210113530546
12Millwall321210103534146
13Preston341113103738-146
14Stoke32128124136544
15Blackpool33119133640-442
16Bristol City34117164561-1640
17Swansea31108133243-1138
18Birmingham34910154053-1337
19Cardiff33106174053-1336
20Hull3497182739-1234
21Reading33105184163-2229
22Derby331012113437-321
23Peterborough3256212463-3921
24Barnsley3248202146-2520
View full Championship table

