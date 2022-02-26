League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: Jonny-Rocks Stadium

Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham33226560194172
2Wigan31206556292766
3MK Dons34189755352063
4Oxford Utd34178961412059
5Plymouth32168854381656
6Sunderland341681058471156
7Wycombe331510853431055
8Sheff Wed321510745351055
9Ipswich3414101052381452
10Bolton341561355451051
11Portsmouth31138104032847
12Cambridge331111114445-144
13Burton34128144245-344
14Accrington33127144151-1043
15Cheltenham33914104354-1141
16Charlton33116164145-439
17Lincoln City3298153744-735
18Shrewsbury33810152935-634
19Fleetwood31711134453-932
20Wimbledon33614133751-1432
21Morecambe3379174363-2030
22Doncaster3584232666-4028
23Gillingham34512172655-2927
24Crewe3357212659-3322
